Back in the shade: Iola High School to replace lost trees

This earlier photo shows the seven trees that once stood along the south side of Iola High School. The trees helped frame the school’s front lawn and provide shade before they were removed after becoming hollowed out and posing a safety hazard to vehicles and pedestrians. Photo by Google Maps

For generations of Iola students, the stately trees on the high school’s front lawn lended to its distinction.

After seven of those trees were removed last summer because they had become hollowed out, the district is now preparing to plant seven new trees in October. The project is being funded through a combination of community support, class donations and a grant secured through Thrive Allen County.

The plan was presented to the USD 257 Board of Education this week as details of the project continue to be worked out, including cost and long-term maintenance.

Aaron Cole, USD 257 director of operations, said the arrangement will give the entrance a balanced appearance while creating varying heights as the trees mature. Two larger trees will be positioned on either side of the flagpole, with three medium-sized trees farther up the area and two smaller trees toward the ends.

Cole said the district also plans to leave an existing elm tree in place for the time being.

Eventually, the elm is expected to be removed once the new trees have grown sufficiently, possibly three to five years down the road. The long-term goal is to create a landscape that will remain part of the school grounds for decades.

Aaron Cole

THE NEW trees were selected with both appearance and durability in mind. The two largest trees will be Sherman Oaks, which will likely reach about 60 to 70 feet.

The three middle trees will be Black Gum trees, which are expected to reach approximately 30 to 40 feet. Their fall foliage will provide additional seasonal color.

The two smaller trees are Prairie Torch Buckeye trees, which are expected to reach approximately 30 feet.

Cole said the varieties were chosen in part because they are hardy hardwood trees and should be less susceptible to storm-related damage. “Obviously it could happen, but I think these are your best options to prevent any of that,” he said.

THE TREES were also selected with another consideration in mind — avoiding varieties that produce excessive seeds or balls that could become a nuisance around students.

The district plans to purchase the trees from TLC Garden Center in LaHarpe. The current quote is approximately $2,200 for the entire project, including soil conditioner, root stimulator and mulch.

The district has already received financial support for the project. Some classes have expressed interest in contributing. Volunteers have also expressed an interest in helping with the work.

Dana Daugharthy, IHS career counselor, secured additional funding through Thrive Allen County to help cover the purchase of the trees.

Cole said the root stimulator is designed to help the trees become established. Cole said it typically comes with a five-year guarantee.

If a tree fails to become established or another qualifying problem occurs during that period, the company will replace the tree.