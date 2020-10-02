A look back in time – October 1980

October 1980
Image Plus, a new jewelry store at 1 N. Jefferson, will open Tuesday. The store will be operated by Betsy Varner. Ed and Betsy Varner moved to Iola from Tulsa about a year ago. Betsy (Dailey) Varner is a native of Iola. Her husband attended Iola High School.
*****
