A look back in time – October 1980

40 Years Ago

Community

October 2, 2020 - 2:39 PM

October 1980

Image Plus, a new jewelry store at 1 N. Jefferson, will open Tuesday. The store will be operated by Betsy Varner. Ed and Betsy Varner moved to Iola from Tulsa about a year ago. Betsy (Dailey) Varner is a native of Iola. Her husband attended Iola High School.

