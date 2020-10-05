A look back in time – September 1960

Russell Yarton who recently purchased the American Service Co. building and equipment on West Street, will continue the business at the Iola Ice and Coal Co., Inc. He is also taking orders for fireplace and stove wood, oak, hickory or hackberry. He will continue to rent cold storage lockers.

*****

Monarch Cement Co., along with other cement companies in the area, has signed a contract with the Ruan Transport Corp. to deliver cement. The move promises to bring a new business to Humboldt. Monarch will deliver cement by truck to customers who want it shipped that way but will continue to ship by rail when desired, Walter Wulf, president, said today.