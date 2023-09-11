ACRH launches seniors’ meal program

Allen County Regional Hospital has partnered with Southeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging (SEKAAA) to offer nutritious meals for older adults through a new 60+ Dine program. The hospital’s cafeteria is the first location in SEKAAA’s nine-county service area to offer meals as part of this new program.

60+ Dine is administered through SEKAAA with funding provided by the Older Americans Act (OAA). The meals are available to adults 60 or older and their spouses. Disabled adult children living with a program participant are also eligible. Participants are asked to donate $4 per meal, but no one is denied a meal if they are unable to donate.

Those who wish to participate must first enroll through SEKAAA to create an account and get a meal card, which is then scanned at the dining location. Meals are then deducted from the account.