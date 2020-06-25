Amateur radio club will have field day Saturday

The Iola Amateur Radio Club members discussed at their June 11 meeting the upcoming Ham Radio Field Day activities in LaHarpe.

The event kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday at Gale Jeffers’s residence, 412 S. Broadway St., and runs until 1 p.m. Sunday.

Field Day is an annual exercise for amateur ham radio operators, and is sponsored by regions and member organizations to encourage emergency communications preparedness.