Anniversary: Ray and Wanda Shannon

70 Years

Community

July 24, 2020 - 11:58 AM

Ray and Wanda Shannon celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on July 23 with a card shower due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cards congratulating the couple can be mailed to 619 East St., Iola, KS 66749.

Ray and Wanda were married July 23, 1950, at Nortonville Christian Church, Nortonville.

