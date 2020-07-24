Anniversary: Ray and Wanda Shannon

Ray and Wanda Shannon celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on July 23 with a card shower due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cards congratulating the couple can be mailed to 619 East St., Iola, KS 66749.
Ray and Wanda were married July 23, 1950, at Nortonville Christian Church, Nortonville.
