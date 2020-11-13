Menu Search Log in

Anniversary: Terry and Beth Gillham

November 13, 2020 - 12:48 PM

Children of Terry and Beth Gillham, Moran, are hosting an open house celebration from 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 12 at Humboldt’s First Baptist Church, 118 N. Seventh St., in honor of the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary.

Terry Gillham and Beth Shurtz were married Dec. 27, 1970, at First Baptist in Humboldt, by Dr. G.E. Robey.

The couple have two children, Tammy Burden and husband Jeremy Wellington, and College Dahmer and husband Dustin, Erie.

