Terry Gillham

Terry Allen Gillham, 72, Chanute, died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, Kan.
Terry was born Sept. 29, 1949, in Iola, to Wilfred Gillham and Ruth (Spillman) Gillham.
Terry and Beth Shurtz were married Dec. 27, 1970, in Humboldt.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Michael Burden.
His wife survives, as do two daughters, Tammy Burden (Jeremy), Derby, and Colette Dahmer (Dustin), Moran.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Inurnment will be at a later date in Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Wellington.
Memorials are suggested to Midpoint Baptist Church, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement