Wallace and Delores Strickler are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower hosted by their children.

Delores and Wallace Strickler

Wallace, the son of Ora and Virgie Strickler, married Delores Smith, the daughter of Lloyd and Goldie Smith, on May 25, 1952, in Iola.

They had four children: Darrell and Judy Strickler of Kerrville, Texas, Denise and Larry Gilmore of Iola, Garret and Shelly Strickler of Colony, and Roxanne Ballard, deceased.