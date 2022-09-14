Wallace Strickler

Wallace E. Strickler, 92, of Colony, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Iola. Wallace was born on May 15, 1930, to Ora D. and Virgie H. (Matthews) Strickler.
Wallace was raised on the family farm and graduated from Colony High School in 1947. Following graduation, he worked on an oil drilling rig and continued to help on the family dairy farm eventually taking over the farm in 1948. In May of 1952, he married Delores Ann Smith. Wallace was a lifetime farmer who continued to work off the farm as well. In 1955, he was employed by Morrison Elevator, Colony, and worked his way up to general manager in 1969. In 1976, the family dairy farm was transitioned to beef cattle. He continued to work at Morrison Elevator until it was sold in 1984. At that time Wallace found new employment as a bus driver for Crest schools. He drove a route bus and enjoyed transporting Crest students to activities and athletic events for 22 years.
His ornery and tenacious disposition was evident throughout his life. He lost a tooth during his basketball career in high school. The gold tooth that replaced it was a trademark for his smile and laughter. A nickname for a grandchild, a “goose” as a family or friend passed by, all characteristic of Wallace. During his active farming days, more than one dairy bull tried to take him out. As a result, the bull pen was built outside the barn.
Wallace was an active member of Colony Lions Club for over 50 years. He served on the Anderson County Rural Water District No. 5 Board of Directors for more than 30 years and the Colony Cemetery Board for numerous years. He was a member of Colony United Methodist Church. He also served on the School Board for USD 479 for four years.
Wallace was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Treva Turner and Opal Donaldson; and daughter, Roxanne (Roy) Ballard.
Wallace is survived by his wife Delores, Colony; children Darrell (Judy) Strickler of Kerrville, Texas, Denise (Larry) Gilmore of Iola, Garret (Shelly) Strickler of Colony; grandchildren Lance Strickler of Arizona, Keisha Watkins, Tiffany Edmonds, Joy Rise, Erica Richie and Kari Clubine, all of Texas, Emma Nardo of Pennsylvania, Amanda Holman of Colony; and 16 great-grandchildren with another on the way.
A memorial service to honor Wallace’s life will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A visitation will follow the memorial service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Colony Lions Club or Colony United Methodist Church, and may be left with the funeral home
