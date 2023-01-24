Delores Strickler

Delores Ann (Smith) Strickler, 88, of Colony, passed away on Jan. 19, 2023, in Garnett.
Delores was born on May 30, 1934, in Chanute, to Lloyd and Goldie (Sparkman) Smith.
In May of 1952 Delores graduated from Iola High School and married Wallace E. Strickler with whom she celebrated 70 years of marriage prior to his passing in September of 2022. Their union was blessed with four children: Darrell, Denise, Roxanne and Garret. Delores would spend the years following the birth of her first child helping Wallace milk cows on the farm and raising a family.
When Delores returned to her career off the farm she worked at the Colony Restaurant, TG&Y, Allen County Bank and Trust and Computer Service Plus. Delores and Wallace owned and operated Colony Foods for four years. In 1986 she started her tenure at Walmart retiring in 2012 after 22 years.
Delores was a member of the Colony United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School when her children were young. She was one of the charter members of the Jolly Dozen Club. She also cooked meals for the Lyons Club meetings for over 50 years. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Branson and Las Vegas, shopping, and crocheting, making a baby blanket for each new great-grandchild when they were born.
Delores was preceded in death by her husband Wallace; her parents; her sister, Christine Cole; and daughter Roxanne (Roy) Ballard.
She is survived by her son Darrell (Judy) Strickler of Kerrville, Texas, daughter Denise (Larry) Gilmore of Iola and son Garret (Shelly) Strickler of Colony; grandchildren Lance Strickler of Arizona, Keisha Watkins, Tiffany Edmonds, Joy Rise, Erica Richie, and Kari Clubine, all of Texas, Emma Nardo of Pennsylvania and Amanda Holman of Colony; and 17 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
A visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, followed by a memorial service at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Inurnment will be in Colony Cemetery, Colony, Kansas.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Colony First Responders or Colony United Methodist Church, and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
