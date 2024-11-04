60th Anniversary

 | Mon, Nov 04, 2024
Gary and Barbara McIntosh

November 4, 2024 - 10:10 AM

Gary and Barbara McIntosh. Courtesy photo

Barbara Landis/Nyquist and Gary McIntosh were married Oct. 28, 1964, in Iola’s First Presbyterian church by Rev. Thomas Nyquist and Rev. Paul Pence.  This October, they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in Columbia, Mo., with their three children and spouses.  Also attending were all nine grandchildren and spouses and all 4 great-grandchildren.  Mackie and Cheryl McIntosh, Matthew McIntosh and Susan and John Booth hosted a pre-party get-together on Oct. 26, and Barbara and Gary hosted a gathering Oct. 27 with dinner, cake and many fun toasts.

