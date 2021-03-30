Aging with Attitude workshops offered

People tend to act like getting older is the worst thing in the world, but it certainly doesn’t have to be.

There are plenty of reasons to be positive about older age, live life to the fullest, and have a good time along the way. As Senator John Glenn has put it, “Too many people, when they get old, think that they have to live by the calendar.”

For the 10th year, K-State Research and Extension is joining with community partners in bringing the Aging With Attitude Regional Expo to the Southeast Kansas area. This event promotes positive attitudes about aging and provides inspiration, answers questions and delivers information to older adults, their families and caregivers about making the most of life.