Beef talks coming to Parsons

PARSONS — Extension staff from four Midwest universities have joined forces to offer a unique conference that will provide information on beef cattle production, marketing, economics, nutrition and forage utilization.

Jaymelynn Farney, a beef systems specialist with K-State Research and Extension, said the KOMA Beef Cattle Conference highlights work being done at Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Missouri and Arkansas.

For Kansas, the conference is Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Research Extension and Education Center, 25092 Ness Rd., in Parsons. For more information call 620-820-6125 or email [email protected].

Registration is $20 and is available online through Feb. 12 at www.komacattleconference.com.

“This year’s conference will update the public on recent research from the four universities in cattle feeding, supplementation, reproduction and grazing management,” Farney said. “The data is relevant to the four-states area and focuses on cow-calf, stocker, feedlot and pasture production systems on a variety of forage bases.”

Darrell Peel, an agricultural economist at Oklahoma State University, will give a presentation on retaining heifers in today’s economic climate. University graduate students and professors will give other presentations.

More information is available by calling the K-State Southeast Research Extension at 620-820-6127.