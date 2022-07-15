Educational programs for youth offered at fair

The first of these programs is “Next Level Photography.” Youth will learn about the rule of thirds, different viewpoints, and candid photos. This is a free program for 5th through 8th graders that will be offered by Southwind Intern Tori White at each of the county fairs in the Southwind Extension District. Pre-registration is required at https://bit.ly/3MwSMyK.

Children are encouraged to bring their own camera. A limited number of cameras will be available for them to borrow. This program will be offered from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 29, at the Allen County Fairgrounds.

The second program is “Junk Drawer Robotics.”