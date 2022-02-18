Steve and Dee Ann Parsons

Steve Parsons and Dee Ann Donald were married on Feb. 19, 1972, at Moran Presbyterian Church in Moran.

Today, they will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows at First United Methodist Church in Chanute. Celebrating with them will be son Justin and wife Elesa, daughter Jennifer, nine grandchildren and other family and close friends.

Dee Ann was a teacher, primarily kindergarten, for 28 years before retiring to be a grandparent. She was born and raised in Moran.