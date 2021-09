The next meeting of the Sunflower Quilters Guild will be Monday, Sept. 27, at the Humboldt United Methodist Church, Fellowship Hall, 806 N. Ninth, Humboldt. The board meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. and guild meeting will be at 10 a.m.

Bring snacks or lunch. Coffee will be available.

Peggy Luken will share a pattern for making casserole dish carriers.