Wreaths Across America collects donations

Wreaths Across America, an effort to honor veterans buried in national cemeteries, is collecting sponsors for this year’s program.

National Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 16. Volunteers will lay wreaths on veteran graves at the Fort Scott National Cemetery.

Iolans Gary McIntosh and Jim Gilpin are leading the location donation effort, in conjunction with Oceanus Hopkins Daughters of the American Revolution and the Fort Scott Sons of the American Revolution. Those groups already have obtained sponsors for 647 wreaths and need to collect donations for 469 more to meet their goal.