Volunteers placed wreaths on veteran graves at Highland Cemetery on Saturday during an event organized by the LaHarpe VFW Auxiliary. About two dozen volunteers turned out at Highland and the original Iola Cemetery. Some will take part in Wreaths Across America at the Fort Scott National Cemetery at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Volunteers place wreaths on veteran graves at Highland Cemetery on Saturday during an event organized by the LaHarpe VFW Auxiliary. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register