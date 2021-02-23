A look back in time – February 1986

By mid-1986, an area in the Klein Tools plant near Moran will house a new manufacturer of adjustable wrenches. Jim Cloud, formerly head of the Klein engineering department, will manage the new plant. Cloud is presently in Japan at the Top-Kojyo plant learning how to operate the Japanese machines that dress and refine their wrenches.

A project that has assured Klein Tools’ future in Allen County is nearing completion. Two 1,500 kilowatt generators have been installed in the Moran plant at a cost of $2.5 million and soon will be producing most of the power the plant uses. Plant Manager John Smith said the plant has been paying an annual electric bill to KG&E of about $660,000. He calculates he will be able to reduce that expense by $180,000 with the diesel generators and, just as important, avoid what seem to be inevitable price increases in the future. He calculates he will pay for the generators in three years.