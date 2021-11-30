A look back in time – November 1986

YATES CENTER — The Humboldt Cubs claimed its second straight Class 3A District 6 championship Thursday evening by defeating the Yates Center Wildcats 6-0.

*****

TOP’USA, the fledgling adjustable-wrench manufacturing plant, a subsidiary of Klein Tools in Moran, is producing wrenches now, after a two-year building and learning phase. Iolan Jim Cloud is manager of the plant which occupies a section of the Moran plant building. Eleven employees are working for the new company, which is separate from Klein. They are making 5, 6, 8 and 10-inch wrenches. The production is sold to Klein Tools and Wilde Tools of Hiawatha for re-sale. Cloud said he hoped to have 25 employees by the middle of next year.