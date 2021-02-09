A Look Back in Time – February 1966

HOLLYWOOD (AP) — Buster Keaton, 70, the baggy-pants comedian of the silent screen, died today. A spokesman said he succumbed to lung cancer at his home in suburban Woodland Hill. His wife of about 25 years, Eleanor, was at his side. He was one of the great comics of the silent screen era and one of the last surviving giants of that day. He was born in Piqua.

*****

Six Allen County farm families were honored today by the three banks of Allen County for work they have done in conservation on their farms. The awards were given to Mr. and Mrs. Fred Bruenger of rural Iola, Mr. and Mrs. Leo Smart of LaHarpe, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur West of rural Moran, Mr. and Mrs. A. W. Seifert of rural Moran, Mr. and Mrs. Maynard Cress and Mr. and Mrs. Willard Cress of rural Humboldt at a conservation banquet sponsored by the Kansas Bankers Association.