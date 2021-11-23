A look back in time – November 1965

Five Allen County 4-H Club members will receive the state’s coveted Who’s Who Key Award, at the 4-H Achievement banquet, said Tom Maxwell, county agricultural agent. In recognition of excellent all around 4-H club records are: Marilyn Darling and Nancy McEndree of Prairie Dell; Don Hageman and Larry Lust of the 5-Star club; and Don Cress of the Logan Pals club.

*****

Jim Freeman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Freeman, and Patrick Haire, son of Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Haire, received their Eagle Scout awards Sunday in ceremonies at First Methodist Church. Freeman and Haire, members of Troop 55, have been together in Scouting since they first joined the Cubs.