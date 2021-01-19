Menu Search Log in

A Look Back in Time – January 1951

70 Years Ago

Around Town

January 19, 2021 - 9:42 AM

Allen County Hospital trustees appointed in 1948 to oversee construction of a new hospital were, from left, Chairman Earl Sifers, Iola, Roy Singer, Savonburg, Roy Finley, Moran, William Cannon, Humboldt, and Frank Thompson, Iola. Photo by Excerpted from The Chronicles of Allen County: 1946-2000

The Allen County board of hospital trustees will confer with the sisters of St. Joseph tomorrow about the possibility of leasing St. John’s Hospital which is now due to close next Monday. Earl Sifers, chairman of the trustees, and Frank Thompson, board member, met with county commissioners to consider the problem. Sifers said he was told yesterday that the Sisters are willing to lease the hospital and its equipment. 

*****

In a surprising development, Dr. Frank X. Lenski purchased St. John’s Hospital, assuring its continued operation at least until the Allen County Hospital is opened. Dr. Lenski said, “I have practiced medicine and surgery in Allen County for 27 years. I feel that I have an obligation to my patients and I cannot conceive how I can discharge this obligation lacking adequate hospital facilities. . . . With the cooperation of the community and the doctors, we shall continue to provide the same good service our hospital has given us for many years.”

