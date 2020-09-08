Menu Search Log in

A Look Back in Time — September 1950

70 Years Ago

Around Town

September 8, 2020 - 10:12 AM

COLONY — Cpl. Robert Calahan, who was first reported wounded in action in Korea, died of his injuries on July 14, according to a message received yesterday by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. A. G. Calahan. He would have been 22 years old on Sept. 5.

*****

Iola’s schools have an enrollment of 1,762, with the Junior College enrollment at 155, the most since it started operation in 1947. St. John’s Catholic School has 106 pupils.

