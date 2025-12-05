Allen students perform at winter recital

Allen Community College music students showcased their talents during the ACC Winter Recital Thursday in the Fishpond on the Iola campus.

The program featured piano, vocal and instrumental performances from the studios of Treca Jackson, Kelly Baker and Patrick Matarazzo.

Pianists included Ainsley Weiss performing “The Bear” by Rebikov and “A Day in Venice” by Schytte; Cecille Ngunjiri with Pachabel’s “Canon,” arranged by Renfrow; Daniel Hope with Rameau’s “Rondino”; Sheen Saunders with Beyer’s “Etude in C” and Schytte’s “Etude in G”; and Divine Mensah with Schytte’s “Etude.”

Vocalist DeMarco Ross performed Irving Berlin’s holiday classic “White Christmas.”

Instrumental selections included Cecille Ngunjiri performing Leonard’s “La Casa;” Carson Blevins with Voxman’s “Elegie;” and Danielle Tidd with Delibes’ “Waltz from Coppelia.”

The Allen Red Devil Jazz Combo, conducted by Patrick Matarazzo, closed the recital with jazz standards such as “Red Devil Blues,” “A Little Minor Blues” by Peter Blaire, “Killer Joe” and “My Funny Valentine” by Roger Penderton, and “Bernie’s Tune.” Soloists included Carson Blevins, Ainsley Weiss and Danielle Tidd.