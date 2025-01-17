Area students make PSU rolls

Area students were named to the 2024 fall semester honor roll at Pittsburg State University.

To qualify for the Dean’s Scholastic Honors, students were required to receive a grade point average of at least 3.6 in all credit coursework and have no grade below a B. To qualify for the All A Scholastic Honors, students were to receive an A grade in all credit coursework.

Humboldt students:

Brian Counsil, a senior majoring in accounting/finance, Dean’s Scholastic Honors; Maddox Johnson, a senior majoring in biology, All A Scholastic Honors; Danica Modlin, a junior majoring in nursing, Dean’s Scholastic Honors.

Iola students:

Rachel Bycroft, a senior majoring in elementary education, All A Scholastic Honors; Tyler Crane, a senior majoring in marketing/finance; Dean’s Scholastic Honors;

Jada Cunningham, a senior majoring in nursing, Dean’s Scholastic Honors; Braxton Curry, a senior majoring in graphic communications, Dean’s Scholastic Honors;

Erin Dix, a senior majoring in nursing, Dean’s Scholastic Honors; Reece Murry, a senior majoring in nursing, All A Scholastic Honors;

Anna Plumlee, a senior majoring in nursing, All A Scholastic Honors; Adrianne Reynolds, a senior majoring in interior design, Dean’s Scholastic Honors; Cooper Riley, a senior majoring in exercise science, Dean’s Scholastic Honors;

Miah Shelby, a senior majoring in social work, Dean’s Scholastic Honors; Elijah Smith, a senior majoring in safety management, Dean’s Scholastic Honors;

Landon Weide, a freshman majoring in exercise management, Dean’s Scholastic Honors.

Moran students:

Bryce Ensminger, a sophomore majoring in construction management, All A Scholastic Honors; Janae Granere, a sophomore majoring in accounting/finance, All A Scholastic Honors; Luke Perry, a senior majoring in management, Dean’s Scholastic Honors.

Uniontown students:

Rylie Allen, a sophomore majoring in chemistry, Dean’s Scholastic Honors; Laney Covey, a junior majoring in graphic communications, All A Scholastic Honors.