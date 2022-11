Hayley Derryberry and Paul J. Porter II announce the birth of their daughter, Billie Jean Derryberry-Porter born Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center.

She weighed 9 lbs., 5 ounces.

Grandparents are Lane Porter of LaHarpe, Lana Harris Palmer of Shelbyville, Tenn., and Tammy Yancey Spillman of Hudson, Fla. Her great-grand parents are Sheryl Porter, Donnie and Nancy Yancey, all of Iola, and Paul J. and Toni Porter of Wichita.