 | Tue, Nov 09, 2021
‘Book Buzz’ brings program back to Iola library

Katie Stover, a reader advisory expert, will be at the Iola Public Library Nov. 17 to review new titles readers should be eager to enjoy. The event is the first live programming from the library since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around Town

November 9, 2021 - 10:07 AM

Katie Stover

Iola Public Library resumes live programming for adults at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 with Book Buzz, a review of new titles to give or curl up with this holiday season. 

Katie Stover, a reader advisory expert, will discuss books for all ages and reading levels. Stover is a long-time reviewer for Booklist and is director of reader services for the Kansas City, Mo., Public Library, The program is underwritten by Friends of Iola Public Library.  

Reservations are required for limited seating in the library’s meeting room adjacent to the parking lot. Masking and social distancing will be in effect. 

