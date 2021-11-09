‘Book Buzz’ brings program back to Iola library

Iola Public Library resumes live programming for adults at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 with Book Buzz, a review of new titles to give or curl up with this holiday season.

Katie Stover, a reader advisory expert, will discuss books for all ages and reading levels. Stover is a long-time reviewer for Booklist and is director of reader services for the Kansas City, Mo., Public Library, The program is underwritten by Friends of Iola Public Library.

Reservations are required for limited seating in the library’s meeting room adjacent to the parking lot. Masking and social distancing will be in effect.