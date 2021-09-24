Carlyle Church

Howard Reiter gave the Communion meditation over “Inner Strength,” referencing Ephesians 3:14-21. Many people live as enemies of the cross, with their mind set on earthly things. When adversity and hardship come into our lives, we must allow God to strengthen us so we can withstand all of the outside pressures.

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon “The Lord’s Will Be Done,” in regards to Acts 20-21. Guard yourselves against false teachers that work to distort God’s truth. With Paul’s many mission trips, he had multiple people telling him not to go to Jerusalem, but the Holy Spirit had bigger plans and sent him there anyway. If you are doing the work God has led you to do, you will be successful. Sometimes we have to “shake the dust” from our feet and move one.

Men’s Bible study is at 7 on Tuesday mornings. Women’s Bible study is at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Mary & Martha’s life group is at 6, Tuesday evenings. Men on Fire life group is the second Friday of the month. Good News is on Wednesdays at 3:30 at the Community Church. The youth group meets at 6 o’clock Wednesday evenings, with adult Bible study at 7.