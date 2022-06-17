Chamber works on mural projects

The Iola Chamber is in the process of collaborating with other local businesses to bring four new murals to Iola. The murals will appear over the next 12-18 months.

The first mural will be on the east wall outside the Chamber building at 10 W. Jackson. The mural will depict the Fearless Fred Trolley and be about 7 feet by 12 feet. Work on the mural is scheduled to start in July by local designer and muralist, Max Grundy.

The second mural is set to appear on the south wall of Audacious Boutique, 19 S. Jefferson.