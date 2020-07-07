Menu Search Log in

Classes offered for planning, preparing healthy family meals

K-State Research and Extension and SNAP-Ed are hosting "My Plate For My Family" classes to teach adults to plan, shop and prepare health, low-cost meals. The weekly classes begin Thursday in Humboldt.

July 7, 2020 - 9:22 AM

Free classes geared to help adults to plan, shop and prepare healthy, low-cost meals and snacks, while increasing physical activity are planned this month in Humboldt.

“My Plate For My Family” SNAP-Ed nutrition classes will be offered weekly starting at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The classes will be held at the Humboldt Housing Authority, 410 S. Ninth St.

