Free cooking classes on the menu

SNAP-Ed nutrition classes offered weekly at Humboldt Housing Authority.

July 14, 2020 - 9:43 AM

HUMBOLDT — Openings remain available for free classes geared to help adults to plan, shop and prepare healthy, low-cost meals and snacks, while increasing physical activity.

“My Plate For My Family” SNAP-Ed nutrition classes are offered weekly  at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Humboldt Housing Authority, 410 S. Ninth St.

Face masks are strongly encouraged for attendees.

