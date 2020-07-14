Free cooking classes on the menu

HUMBOLDT — Openings remain available for free classes geared to help adults to plan, shop and prepare healthy, low-cost meals and snacks, while increasing physical activity.
“My Plate For My Family” SNAP-Ed nutrition classes are offered weekly at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Humboldt Housing Authority, 410 S. Ninth St.
Face masks are strongly encouraged for attendees.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives