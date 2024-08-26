After 129 years of meeting at 306 N. Maple St., members of the Colony Christian Church capped Sunday’s service by loading their chairs onto a trailer where they were transported to their new location, 211 Catalpa St.

A potluck meal followed the move. All future services will proclaim the word of God from this new location.

Pastor Chase Riebel’s sermon Sunday was “Following God’s Lead,” from Joshua 3:1-16.

Larry Wittmer gave the communion meditation, “Looking back and looking forward.”

We look back at the significance of the cross but we also look forward in anticipation of Christ’s second coming.

Lexy Langworthy led the congregation in singing a number of songs.