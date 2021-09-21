Colony church launches shoe drive fundraiser

Colony Christian Church, www.colonychristianchurch.org, is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser Sept. 1 to Oct. 31 to raise funds for overseas and local missions.

The church will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, through Funds2Orgs. The money will benefit local outreach missions, and overseas missions.

Donate gently worn, used and new shoes at the drop box locations, Colony Christian Church, Colony; Made Anew Thrift & Gift Store, Colony; GSSB Colony Location and Faith & Farm Store, Iola; B&W Trailer Hitches, Humboldt.