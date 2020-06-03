Colony church

Ben Prasko gave the Communion Meditation for Youth Sunday at Colony Christian Church, titled “God Knows.”

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon about the various people you will encounter in life and how to share God’s word. Hear the sermon using your favorite podcast, or subscribe to our YouTube channel. (Ref: Isaiah 44:3-5; Acts 2:16-21 & 12:25-13:12)

Cross Training will return June 7 at 9:30 and church service at 10:45. Men’s Bible Study is Tuesday mornings at 7 at the church. Women’s Bible Study is Tuesday mornings at 9 at the CrossRoads. Youth Group will be Wednesday night at 7 at the church, and Adult Bible Study on Thursday at 6:30 at the church.

