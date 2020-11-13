Colony Church

Darren McGhee gave the Communion Meditation discussing the meaning of Thanksgiving. In Luke 22, at the Last Supper, Jesus gave thanks. Verse 19 says “Do this in remembrance of me”. Recalling who God is and that he is faithful, we should praise his name. The Israelites gave thanks when God led them out of Egypt. David gave thanks when God delivered him from his enemies. And we should continually give thanks for Jesus’ eternal sacrifice.

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon on “Who is the next ruler going to be?”. In the time of the judges, God was the King of the Israelites. However, they wanted a human king like the surrounding nations. God told Samuel to give them a kind since they were rejecting the one True King. Saul was anointed as the first king. When Saul did evil in the eyes of God, Samuel told Saul that his kingdom would end because he did not follow the teachings of God. God then sent Samuel to anoint Jesse’s youngest son, David, a man after God’s own heart. Will God also intervene on our behalf in regards to how our government leaders are rejecting him? That depends on if we choose to see things God’s way. So, whose laws do you follow? Who do you honor? Who do you turn to to protect you? Live according to God’s will. His rule does not oppress us, it blesses us! (Ref: 1 Samuel 8:5-22, 13:13-14, 16:1-13; Isaiah 55:6-9). Listen to this sermon in it’s entirety using your favorite podcast app, on our Facebook page, or on our website at www.colonychristianchurch.org.

Men’s Bible study, Tuesday mornings at 7:00 in the church basement. Women’s Bible study, Tuesday mornings at 9:00 at the parsonage. The Mary & Martha’s life group, Tuesday evenings at 6:00. MomStrong life group, Saturday mornings at 9:00. New Men’s life groups will be the 2nd Friday of the month. Good News for grade school kids, Wednesdays at 3:00 pm at the Community Church. Meal Wednesdays at 5:30 pm, Adult Bible study (Psalm 119) following the meal at 7:00 in the parsonage, with the youth group at 7:00 in the church.