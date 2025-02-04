Colony church news

Pastor Chase Riebel’s sermon Sunday was “Ezekiel’s Object Lesson,” from Ezekiel 4.

Ezekiel was warning the people that their disobedience would lead to a siege on Jerusalem. Revelation 21 warns us that the evil will be thrown into a lake of fire. But Romans 1 says we can escape the wrath of God if we are covered by Jesus. He is our shelter.

Bruce Symes read Psalm 22 for the communion meditation. Written by King David about 1,000 years before Christ came. King David’s prophecies were fulfilled by the Lord. When he said “it is finished,” our sins were paid for.

Elka Billings led the music accompanied by Mike, Petra and Isla Billings. Ben Prasko was on the keyboard.