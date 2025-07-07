Colony church news

Pastor Chase Riebel’s sermon Sunday was “United in Christ” from Ephesians 4:3-6. When Christians are united by the bond of peace it strengthens them much like the binding of a book keeps the pages together.

Darren McGhee thanked veterans during communion meditation for their service and the fact that we have the freedom to worship freely in America. The cost of freedom comes at a great price and the empty tomb is a symbol of what it cost Christ to free us from sin.

Brinley McGhee led worship accompanied by Mike Billings, Speed Elsasser and Ethan Prasko on percussion.

The men’s group will visit the National Agriculture Hall of Fame in Bonner Springs this week.