Colony church service held

Youth Sunday was celebrated May 29 at Colony Christian Church. Owen Bahnsen gave our communion meditation about “Having Patient Endurance.” Romans 5:3 says, “We can rejoice, too, when we run into problems and trials, for we know that they help us develop endurance,” Bahnsen said. Endurance can be defined as something you have or need when doing things over a long period of time. And patience is making allowances for each other’s faults, not being abrasive or rude, but being humble and gently with others.

Several of the youth went together to give the sermon this week: Ben Prasko, Logan Walter, Lexy Riebel, Ethan Prasko, Ashley Riebel and Abigail Meiwes.

