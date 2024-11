The Iola Community Theatre is offering a workshop on improvisational acting techniques.

Folks are invited to learn the ins and outs of short form improvisation from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the ICT Warehouse, followed by a handful of acting games.

No experience is necessary.

That evening, the ICT troupe will offer an improv show at 7:30 .

Tickets at the door will sell for $10.