Cooking class offers ‘mammal-free’ recipes

An upcoming cooking class will focus on recipes for sufferers of alpha-gal syndrome or "meat allergies." The illness means avoiding foods associated with a mammal.

Around Town

As Saturday’s Register article noted, alpha-gal syndrome, caused by a lone star tick bite, has severe consequences. Potentially fatal, the syndrome requires those who have it to avoid eating anything associated with a mammal. 

An event this Sunday at Iola’s Seventh-Day Adventist Church will help participants discover how to transition to a healthy, mammal-free diet.

Retired nurse Debbie Goff and Betty Hawley will showcase a variety of dairy-free cheeses, plant-based butter, and old-time favorites like biscuits and gravy. “We hope to help teach people how to cook from scratch and encourage them to eat healthier. We want to help people learn how to eat so they don’t get sick,” said Goff.

