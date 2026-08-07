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Court news (week of Aug. 7)

Criminal cases have been filed in recent days in Allen County District Court.

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August 7, 2026 - 2:20 PM

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ALLEN COUNTY MAGISTRATE COURT

Criminal cases filed:

Christopher D. Cooper, Iola, aggravated domestic battery, cruelty to animals

Corey E. Walls, Iola, furnishing alcohol to a minor

Shaun C. Bunce, Iola, interfering with law enforcement

Isaiah D. Sinclair, Iola, driving while suspended, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of liability insurance, possessing alcohol as a minor, no registration, improper stopping

Jason L. Outlan, Moran, violating Kansas Offender Registration Act, driving while suspended (third or subsequent offense), no proof of liability insurance, no registration, speeding (72/55)

John I. Willard, LaHarpe, possession of methamphetamine, no liability insurance, no driver’s license, defective equipment on motorcycle

Mark A. Van Anne, Iola, lewd and lascivious behavior, 

Rebecca A. Stewart, LaHarpe, interference with law enforcement

Bridget M. Braden, Humboldt, domestic battery

Alex C. Son, Humboldt, domestic battery, criminal damage to property

Marshall W. Jensen, Iola, attempted possession of amphetamine

Kyla E. Davis, Iola, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia 

Amy M. Callaway, Iola, aggravated residential burglary

Joshua D. Baker, Chanute, felony theft

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