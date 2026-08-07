Court news (week of Aug. 7)

ALLEN COUNTY MAGISTRATE COURT
Criminal cases filed:
Christopher D. Cooper, Iola, aggravated domestic battery, cruelty to animals
Corey E. Walls, Iola, furnishing alcohol to a minor
Shaun C. Bunce, Iola, interfering with law enforcement
Isaiah D. Sinclair, Iola, driving while suspended, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of liability insurance, possessing alcohol as a minor, no registration, improper stopping
Jason L. Outlan, Moran, violating Kansas Offender Registration Act, driving while suspended (third or subsequent offense), no proof of liability insurance, no registration, speeding (72/55)
John I. Willard, LaHarpe, possession of methamphetamine, no liability insurance, no driver’s license, defective equipment on motorcycle
Mark A. Van Anne, Iola, lewd and lascivious behavior,
Rebecca A. Stewart, LaHarpe, interference with law enforcement
Bridget M. Braden, Humboldt, domestic battery
Alex C. Son, Humboldt, domestic battery, criminal damage to property
Marshall W. Jensen, Iola, attempted possession of amphetamine
Kyla E. Davis, Iola, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Amy M. Callaway, Iola, aggravated residential burglary
Joshua D. Baker, Chanute, felony theft