Red Devils receive first test Saturday

Although school is not yet in session, Allen Community College Red Devils will have their first test of the season during Saturday’s 3 p.m. alumni game.

With only nine players returning from their 28-man 2025 roster, the Red Devils will have more than a few new faces in the lineup as they face off against Red Devils from past generations.

“We’re looking forward to it, and it should be a lot of fun getting in some good work against some other guys,” said Allen assistant coach Josh Pekari, who filled in for head coach Gefte Blanc during the morning session, as Blanc splits time with the men’s and women’s programs. “It’s always fun to see the first match against different opposition and our guys are ready to do whatever they need to do. We’re excited to test ourselves.”

With dozens of incoming freshmen potentially seeing playing time, Allen coaches have adopted a philosophy of seeing the cream rising to the top, to decide who will see the most time on the pitch in the preseason. The Red Devils spent much of Thursday’s practice scrimmaging in preparation for Saturday’s alumni game.

“This is a good group of guys and we have a lot of competition for spots, which just raises our levels,” Pekari said. “It’s good for everybodyto have guys who can push you to the next level.” Freshman center Laurin Mirkus scores while splitting a pair of defenders Thursday. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

With a roster potentially exceeding 30 players, only a third of those players will see the pitch in a contest. The Red Devils run both a varsity and junior varsity team, where players move up and down the depth charts throughout the season.

“We have six goal keepers, and we have two teams, so competition pushes you to be your best self,” Pekari said.

Following Saturday’s alumni game, the Red Devils will have more than a few additional opportunities to shine in a game-like atmosphere before the start of the regular season. They travel to Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Mo., for a friendly Wednesday, then return home Saturday, Aug. 15, for another friendly, against the Division I Coffeyville Ravens of the Jayhawk Conference.

Freshman goal keeper Micah Brooks scoops up a shot.

“Everything we’re building for, we’re building for that first match and we’re ready to get going,” Pekari said.