Fundraiser to benefit Iola XC

Mustangs and Fillies past and present will gather outside Municipal Stadium at Riverside Park Saturday for the annual 5K fundraiser for the Iola High School and Iola Middle School cross country teams.

Coach Brit Daugharthy said the fundraiser draws a larger crowd due to the hundreds of area athletes whose lives were enhanced by the strong running culture embodied by retired coach Marv Smith.

“There is a great culture in the cross country community, especially in Iola,” Daugharthy said. “Marv Smith did a phenomenal job with this program when he was in charge. He loved this community and he poured everything he had into it. It’s still around today.”

The funds raised Saturday will go directly to the Iola cross country programs, for such things as team meals to travel expenses for state qualifiers.

Daugharthy said every cent raised goes to providing the best experience for Iola runners.

“I’ll get them a T-shirt or maybe a jacket so they’re equipped for any meet,” Daugharthy said. “If we have a solo state qualifier, and not the whole team, we’ll pay for a room so they can go and support their teammate. I try to take off as much of the expense as we can so the kids can just show up and have fun.”

Iola runners will be on hand for the event as volunteers. Cross country fans will get their first look at the upcoming teams during the Aug. 21 Blue and Gold Scrimmage at Municipal Stadium. Although official team practices won’t start until Aug. 17, Daugharthy said she is excited to see them in competition.

“I love that we start off the school year with cross country because it’s a unique and positive sport,” Daugharthy said. “We have a big group of seniors which is exciting and they’ve worked for a long time and have big goals.”

The race begins at 8 a.m. with registration beginning at 7:30. There is no set price to participate but instead an at-will donation.

