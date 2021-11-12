District music honors

Iola High School has six music students earning All-District honors in several different disciplines. All will perform at the All-District Concert set for 4:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Pittsburg State University.

Tickets sell for $4 for adults and $1 for students.

Iolans performing at the concert are, from left, Kendall Glaze and Shaun McLaughlin, both of whom are on the all-district choir; Kiera Fawson, who plays violin in the all-district orchestra; Madeleine Wanker, who will play trumpet in the all-district concert band; Jesse Taylor, who will play tenor saxophone in both the all-district concert and jazz bands; and Kalibre Smith, who plays violin in the all-district orchestra.