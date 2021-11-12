 | Sat, Nov 13, 2021
District music honors

IHS vocal and instrumental music students will perform at a district honors concert Dec. 4 at Pittsburg. Students will be a part of the choir, concert band, jazz band and orchestra.

November 12, 2021 - 3:58 PM

Iolan High School music students, from left, Kendall Glaze, Shaun McLaughlin, Kiera Fawson, Madeleine Wanker, Jesse Taylor, and Kalibre Smith. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola High School has six music students earning All-District honors in several different disciplines. All will perform at the All-District Concert set for 4:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Pittsburg State University.

Tickets sell for $4 for adults and $1 for students.

Iolans performing at the concert are, from left, Kendall Glaze and Shaun McLaughlin, both of whom are on the all-district choir; Kiera Fawson, who plays violin in the all-district orchestra; Madeleine Wanker, who will play trumpet in the all-district concert band; Jesse Taylor, who will play tenor saxophone in both the all-district concert and jazz bands; and Kalibre Smith, who plays violin in the all-district orchestra.

