IHS music students earn district honors

Iola High School music students have been named to The Southeast Kansas District Honors Concert for Choir/Orchestra/Band/Jazz Band. Students typically perform at Pittsburg State University, but the event has been canceled this year because of the coronavirus.
Students who were recognized included:
Jesse Taylor, tenor saxophone, District Honor Jazz Band, first chair; District Honor Concert Band, first chair
