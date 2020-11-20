Menu Search Log in

IHS music students earn district honors

Iola High School music students have been named to The Southeast Kansas District Honors Concert for Choir/Orchestra/Band/Jazz Band.

November 20, 2020 - 10:45 AM

Iola students named to district bands and choir include, front row from left, Jesse Taylor, Elaina Stiffler, Kaylin Klubek, Jessica Tidd, Carson Gentry; back row, Kalibre Smith, Payton Houk, Rebekah Coltrane, Keira Fawson. Not pictured, Kendall Glaze. REGISTER/VICKIE MOSS

Iola High School music students have been named to The Southeast Kansas District Honors Concert for Choir/Orchestra/Band/Jazz Band. Students typically perform at Pittsburg State University, but the event has been canceled this year because of the coronavirus. 

Students who were recognized included:

Jesse Taylor, tenor saxophone, District Honor Jazz Band, first chair; District Honor Concert Band, first chair

