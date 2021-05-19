Making music, together

The Iola middle and high school bands performed Tuesday evening to wrap up the school year. They were joined by the IHS strings orchestra, above, for what was believed to be the first time in the school’s history, band director Brandi Holt said. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
