 | Wed, May 19, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Making music, together

Iola's middle and high school bands were joined by the strings orchestra to present a special number during Tuesday's concert. The jazz and concert bands performed several selections.

By

News

May 19, 2021 - 9:16 AM

The Iola middle and high school bands performed Tuesday evening to wrap up the school year. They were joined by the IHS strings orchestra, above, for what was believed to be the first time in the school’s history, band director Brandi Holt said. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

The Iola middle and high school bands performed Tuesday evening to wrap up the school year. They were joined by the IHS strings orchestra, above, for what was believed to be the first time in the school’s history, band director Brandi Holt said.

Tyler DePaola performs on drums, ACC’s Maxwell Kays on bass guitar and Jesse Taylor on tenor saxophone.Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
The high school jazz band performs. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Jessica Tidd performs a solo on the oboe. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
The middle school band performs.Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
The high school and middle school jazz bands perform.Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Related
May 13, 2021
November 20, 2020
November 9, 2017
April 29, 2015
Most Popular