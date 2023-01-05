 | Thu, Jan 05, 2023
Ham radio program among library events

A number of activities are set at the Iola Public Library this month, coinciding with the library’s new expanded hours.

Around Town

January 5, 2023 - 3:25 PM

Stan Grigsby, president of Iola Amateur Radio, will give a presentation on ham radios on Jan. 14 at the Iola Public Library. WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

The library opens daily at 9 a.m., Monday through Saturday and is open until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and until 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Weekly Monday night programs, chess club at 6 o’clock and In Stitches crochet classes at 6:30, return. Crochet instructor Jen Tarter recommends newcomers bring a skein of yarn and an “I” hook. The current project is a long scarf.

Library Littles story time returns at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Youth services librarian Lesa Cole will offer up stories with a winter theme. Youngsters will create a winter scene using shaving cream afterward.

