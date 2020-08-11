Menu Search Log in

Humboldt market to close

The Allen County Farmers Market will close its Humboldt site after Saturday morning's weekly session. Markets will continue Tuesdays and Thursdays in Iola.

Saturday’s Allen County Farmers Market session will be the last one of the year in Humboldt. 

Sales run from 8 to 11 a.m. in downtown Humboldt.

The Tuesday sales in Iola have new hours for August. Vendors will be in the 700 block of North State Street from 1 to 3 p.m.

