Humboldt market to close

Saturday’s Allen County Farmers Market session will be the last one of the year in Humboldt.
Sales run from 8 to 11 a.m. in downtown Humboldt.
The Tuesday sales in Iola have new hours for August. Vendors will be in the 700 block of North State Street from 1 to 3 p.m.
